Stoke City player Nick Powell is set to depart the bet365 Stadium on the expiration of his contract this summer, according to yesterday's report from The Sun.

The ex-Manchester United midfielder signed for the Potters on a lucrative contract back in 2019, joining on a free transfer after leaving Wigan Athletic.

Unfortunately for the 29-year-old, he has been unable to guide the club back to the Premier League with the Staffordshire outfit stuck in midtable for much of their stay in their Championship since their return to the division.

His progress at the club has been disrupted by injury problems - but he has still been able to make an impact by recording 28 goals and 10 assists in 118 competitive appearances.

How does this affect Stoke City's transfer budget?

The Sun believes his departure will give the Potters a chance to add "a couple" of new players with Powell earning a sizeable salary at the bet365 Stadium.

This can only be good news for manager Alex Neil who will be tasked with replacing their current loanees and those who will leave when their contracts end in the summer including Powell.

The January sale of Harry Souttar is likely to have boosted their budget as well - and a sizeable sum of money may be needed to give Neil the best chance of rebuilding his squad successfully.

Would Nick Powell be wise to leave Stoke City?

Powell is missing out on the chance to be involved in an exciting challenge at Stoke - but he may want to leave his comfort zone after spending four years there.

If the club had been slightly more successful, that may have persuaded him to stay and put pen to paper on a new deal but he may want to try his luck elsewhere now.

It will be interesting to see where he ends up next because although he's a very talented player and a game-changer on his day, some teams may not be keen to offer him a long-term deal.

This is because of his injury problems. He's only 29 at this point though and will surely want any new side to tie him down for at least two or three years, so it will be fascinating to see how many offers he gets.

You can't imagine he'd be a free agent for long - but the same could have been said about Michael Hector this time last year and it took the Jamaican a long time to find a new club.