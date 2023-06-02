Sheffield United first-teamer Oliver Norwood has triggered an extension to keep him at Bramall Lane for the 2023/24 campaign, according to this morning's update from the Sheffield Star.

The Northern Irishman was an important player for the Blades once again during 2022/23, recording three goals and five assists in 51 competitive appearances as he played a big part in guiding his current team back to the Premier League at the second time of asking.

It's currently unclear whether he will be a regular starter next season, but he's one player Paul Heckingbottom would have surely wanted to hold on to regardless of whether there was an option in his contract to extend his stay or not.

Who is Oliver Norwood?

The midfielder wasn't just an integral figure last season, but ever since his arrival with his ability on the ball allowing him to stand out in the Championship.

He has been able to enjoy a successful time in South Yorkshire not just because of his ability, but also because of his vast experience, previously spending time with the likes of Huddersfield Town, Reading, Brighton and Hove Albion and Fulham.

At 32, he will still be hoping that he has at least a few more years left in the tank at a domestic level and may have helped to prolong his career by retiring from international football a few years ago.

His contract at Bramall Lane was due to expire at the end of the season and with United being under a transfer embargo for much of the second half of the 2022/23 season, it was unclear whether Norwood was going to get a new deal.

But an option in his contract has guaranteed that he will stay put.

This update from the Sheffield Star has claimed that several members of the squad have triggered extensions in their deals and this is good news because they need to retain much of their first team.

Not only will quality be important in the Premier League - but also depth and that's why they need to focus on keeping some of their first-teamers at the club because replacing them would be probably extremely expensive to do.

In terms of Norwood as an individual, keeping someone of his calibre will be extremely useful because he has shown that he can compete at the top level and already has top-tier experience under his belt.

With Tommy Doyle and James McAtee gone and Sander Berge's future uncertain at this point, they may need to recruit quite a few central midfielders and the departure of Norwood would have increased their summer workload.

Already knowing Heckingbottom inside out and what he expects, the Northern Irishman could have a key role in welcoming players to Bramall Lane this summer.