Sunderland striker Ross Stewart has rejected multiple new contract offers from the club, according to TEAMtalk.

Stewart is entering the last year of his contract at the Stadium of Light and he is yet to put pen-to-paper on an extension, with a number of clubs eyeing a move for him this summer.

According to journalist Alan Nixon, Southampton are currently leading the race for Stewart, with the Saints likely to be able to pay the "hefty fee" the Black Cats will demand for the Scotsman with significant income expected from player sales.

Stoke City manager Alex Neil is keen to reunite with Stewart at the bet365 Stadium, but the Potters are "unlikely to go beyond £5 million" for the striker, which could fall below Sunderland's valuation, while Middlesbrough, Luton Town and Rangers have also been credited with an interest.

Stewart scored 11 goals and registered three assists in 15 appearances in all competitions in an injury-disrupted campaign last season and he will be out until late September as he continues his recovery from an Achilles injury.

The Black Cats will be desperate to keep Stewart, but they could be forced to cash in on him this summer after he turned down their contract offers, with the proposals said to be "someway below Stewart’s expectations and not reflective of a player who is considered one of the best centre-forwards in the Championship".

What has Tony Mowbray said on Ross Stewart's Sunderland future?

Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray has made no secret of desire to tie Stewart down to a new deal, but he admitted that he would understand if the Scotsman decided to move on.

"I don't know to be honest," Mowbray told The Northern Echo.

"I don't think there's any change otherwise it would have been news and would have been out there. I don't sit across the table with Ross or his agent and discuss that sort of thing.

"All I know is we could do with him. He's an exceptionally good player in this league and he's shown that. Even though he hasn't played many games in this league, his goals per game is quite incredible and I know how influential he is in our dressing room even though he's not fit and available.

"In an ideal world Ross signs a new contract and the team looks so much stronger.

"If it can't be done for whatever reason, I understand that. As I keep saying to them, I was a footballer for 18 years and over 20 years from leaving school.

"I've been there, seen it and know what it's like, especially when you get to a certain age when you have a family and responsibilities. If you have opportunities then I understand where Ross is sitting. Let's wait and see how it unfolds over the next few months."

Should Sunderland sell Ross Stewart this summer?

It would be a devastating blow for the Black Cats to lose Stewart.

Despite missing much of the campaign through injury, he proved his quality at Championship level last season and it would be no surprise to see him among the division's leading scorers in the upcoming campaign after he returns to full fitness.

Sunderland will be reluctant to sell Stewart, particularly to a second tier rival, but they will not want to lose him for free next summer and it feels his departure is becoming increasingly inevitable.

Mowbray will be hoping he can convince Stewart to commit his future to the club, but with that looking unlikely, it is sensible for the Black Cats to cash in on the striker.