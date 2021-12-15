Significant update emerges on Reading v Luton clash

Reading have been forced to postpone this weekend’s Championship clash with Luton Town due to a number of positive COVID-19 cases in their squad.

❌ Unfortunately we can confirm that Saturday's meeting with @LutonTown has been postponed after a significant number of COVID cases were recorded in our first team and U23 squads. We apologise for the disappointment caused to our supporters. A new date will be announced soon. — Reading FC (@ReadingFC) December 15, 2021

The Royals have been left unable to field a team for the visit of the Hatters after it was not only their senior squad but members of their under-23’s that tested positive on PCR tests.

They are not the only club that have had to put matches on the backburner, with Queens Park Rangers against Swansea City already lost from the schedule due to the rising cases of the Omicron variant.

QPR’s struggles to control the virus within their squad also forced their match earlier in the week against Sheffield United to be postponed and now Reading are the latest club to find themselves battered by it.

It means that Reading’s next match will be on Boxing Day away against Peterborough United and there’s every chance that the affected players will have recovered in time for that fixture to not be postponed.

The Verdict

We might start to see quite a few more fixtures drop as we get closer to the weekend due to the effects of Omicron.

Unfortunately it is spreading quickly and even though football fans want to see their team in action, the player’s safety comes first.

Through no fault of their own though Luton may feel like they’ve been punished, especially as they would be coming into this on the back of a big win over Blackpool and a hard-fought draw against Fulham.

It now means that when they play on Boxing Day it will have been two weeks since they last had a match which could be a hindrance.