Significant update emerges on Reading FC point deduction

Reading are set to be hit with a nine-point deduction, which will be applied this season, following their well-documented financial issues.

As I understand it, #readingfc are set to accept a NINE point deduction with a potential three added on (subject to conditions). I’m also told the deduction must take place this season. — Courtney Friday (@cfridayjourno) November 2, 2021

The Royals have had the prospect of a deduction hanging over them for some time, as the club have exceeded the operating losses that are allowed for Championship clubs, and it was claimed last month that an announcement was due soon.

So, talks have been underway with the EFL over a suitable punishment, and reporter Courtney Friday has stated that the Berkshire outfit have accepted a nine-point penalty, with a further three suspended.

“As I understand it, Reading FC are set to accept a NINE point deduction with a potential three added on (subject to conditions). I’m also told the deduction must take place this season.”

That would be a major blow for Veljko Paunovic, as his side fell to a fourth successive defeat against Millwall this evening, which left the team 17th in the table.

However, once the deduction was applied, Reading would fall to 21st in the table, one place and one point above the relegation zone.

The verdict

In truth, most Reading fans knew something was coming but that is still a big punishment, particularly as it is going to be applied this season.

Clearly, it’s bad news, but it does at least allow the Royals to know where they stand and it will allow them to focus totally on the games ahead without wondering what potential punishment may be waiting for them.

So, it’s now down to Paunovic and the players to address this recent slump to ensure they can pull clear of the relegation zone.

