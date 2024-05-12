Highlights Millwall have reportedly agreed a deal with Tottenham Hotspur over Japhet Tanganga.

Tanganga spent the second half of the season on loan at Millwall and impressed.

The 25-year-old's contract is due to expire this summer, but Spurs hold the option to extend it until 2025.

Millwall have agreed a deal with Tottenham Hotspur to sign Japhet Tanganga on a permanent basis this summer.

That is according to reports breaking on Sunday afternoon via The Mirror.

Tanganga spent the second half of the season on loan at The Den and it appears that the Lions and boss Neil Harris are keen for the 25-year-old to stay.

Millwall reach Spurs agreement on Tanganga

According to The Mirror, Millwall have moved quickly following the conclusion of their 2023/24 Championship campaign to try and make Tanganga's loan stay a permanent one.

As per their report, Tanganga's current contract at Tottenham is due to expire this summer, with Tottenham holding a one-year option to extend it until 2025.

Crucially, however, the above report now suggests it is likely that Tanganga will instead leave the club this summer rather than continue at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Japhet Tanganga's career in numbers so far, according to Transfermarkt Years Club Matches 2019 - present Tottenham Hotspur 50 2023-2024 FC Augsburg 0 2024 Millwall 18

The deal is far from done, however, with Millwall still to agree personal terms with the defender ahead of any potential move.

The Mirror also caution that other clubs could come in for Tanganga, offering strong competition for his signature.

Tanganga feels appreciated at Millwall

The above news will certainly excite Millwall supporters, especially after sections of the club's support were heard singing for Tanganga to stay at the club when the players did their lap of honour at The Den.

On that incident, Tanganga told the South London Press: "It’s a feeling I can’t describe,”

“It’s a feeling that a lot of football players want, to feel appreciated and feel like they’ve added value to the team and can show what they’re capable of doing.

"The boys have been amazing in terms of taking me in and making me feel welcome, as well as the fans. It’s a great feeling.”

Neil Harris on Tanganga's future

Tanganga clearly feels at home in a Millwall shirt, and his performances on loan at The Den left his boss Neil Harris pleased with his contributions.

“Japhet has started every game for me, so he is obviously going fantastically well," Harris recently told the South London Press.

“You have to be very careful and respectful when you talk about loan players who are contracted to other football clubs. Ultimately Japh is contracted to Spurs and they have a relationship and decisions they have got to make, between themselves, as to where Japhet’s future lies.

“Then you have got Japhet’s thought process, what does he want to do? He is a young man who has had a loan period, he has been abroad in Germany. Where does he see his future lying?

“Then, for us as well, it is about the balance of the squad."

Harris added: "Japh has done extremely well."

“I’m a firm believer when players do well on loan that there is hope you work with them again in the future.

“I can name players I have worked with in the past, just for example, guys who are with us now in Jake (Cooper) and Sav (George Saville) – they came to us at the same time as Jed Wallace. They were all loans that we made permanent.

“Like with some of the other guys, we have to maybe be patient with the time they take to make their decisions – clubs and individuals.

“I think we’ll be very close to those conversations with their clubs.”

It will certainly be interesting to see how discussions over personal terms between Tanganga and Millwall develop after this weekend's agreement revelation.

A good move for Tanganga

After a disastrous loan spell in Germany which saw Tanganga play no minutes, a move to Millwall has been just what the defender needed.

At 25-years-old, Tanganga is no longer a youngster, and he has firmly found his feet during his loan spell at The Den.

Whilst the defender can be proud of his 50 Spurs appearances, if game time is not going to come in North London, he must move on.

Millwall, given the success of his short spell with the club, would surely be a good move for the defender as he looks to continue to establish himself as a regular starter in senior football.