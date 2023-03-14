Significant update emerges on Max Aarons’ Norwich City future

Norwich City full-back Max Aarons could be ready to leave the club in the summer, a report from Football Insider has claimed.

Aarons has spent the whole of his senior career with the Canaries, making 203 appearances in all competitions, scoring six goals.

That is despite the fact he has previously been linked with a number of other clubs, including Tottenham, Manchester United and Everton.

Now however, it seems as though he could soon be on the move at the end of this season, with this latest update claiming that Aarons could feel the time is right to leave, if Norwich do not win promotion to the Premier League.

Currently, Norwich are seventh in the Championship table, two points adrift of the play-off places.

For their part, the Canaries are said to be preparing themselves for offers for the full-back again once the market reopens, when further Premier League interest is expected.

As things stand, Aarons is set to enter the final 12 months of his contract at Carrow Road in the summer, meaning that could be Norwich’s last chance to cash in on the 23-year-old.

The Verdict

This does feel like it will be a frustrating situation for those of a Norwich persuasion.

The 23-year-old is a key player for the Canaries, and one you feel has the quality to be key to their hopes of re-establishing themselves as a Premier League side in the future.

However, after so long at Carrow Road, you can’t blame him if he does want to move on to try and experience a new opportunity.

Indeed, given his contract situation, Norwich will at least ensure they get a fee if he leaves this summer, rather than seeing such a valuable player depart on a free transfer in 2024.