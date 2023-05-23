RB Salzburg sporting director Christoph Freund says he expects head coach Matthias Jaissle to stay at the club next season amid speculation linking him with a move to Sunderland.

According to talkSPORT, Jaissle is under consideration by Sunderland, along with Italian coach Francesco Farioli and former Barnsley boss Gerhard Struber as Tony Mowbray fights to save his job.

Mowbray has done an outstanding job at the Stadium of Light this season, guiding the club to the play-offs in their first year back in the Championship, where they were eventually beaten 3-2 on aggregate by Luton Town.

TEAMtalk claim that "the club’s hierarchy are ready to take Sunderland in another direction this summer" despite Mowbray's success, but the Daily Mail reported last week that Mowbray is expected to stay at the club and has started preparations for next season.

Jaissle took over at RB Salzburg in 2021 and he was won 62 of his 90 games in charge so far, guiding the club to two consecutive league titles, as well as the Austrian Cup last campaign, but the 35-year-old is attracting interest from elsewhere, with Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt also said to be keen.

What is the latest on Matthias Jaissle's future?

Freund conceded that Jaissle will have suitors this summer, but he is optimistic that will remain at the club.

"With Matthias we have the youngest coach who has now won two titles in a row. He's definitely a Coach who is in great demand on the international market. There are not many young coaches who have such potential and have already achieved a lot. The plan is that we go into the new season with him," Freund told German outlet Kicker.

"Now the hot phase begins. It's good to know now that we'll be playing the Champions League again next season. There are still a few talks to be had and the phone won't stay calm."

Would Matthias Jaissle be a good appointment for Sunderland?

Jaissle is clearly a manager with a huge amount of potential and with interest from clubs across Europe, it would be a coup for Sunderland to land his signature.

But it would be a gamble to replace Mowbray with Jaissle and given the 59-year-old's success this season, it feels like an unnecessary risk to take.

Mowbray arguably overachieved this season with the youngest squad in the division, despite a lengthy injury list, with key players such as captain Corry Evans and star striker Ross Stewart missing large portions of the campaign.

Jaissle would be an exciting appointment if Mowbray did depart, but after his excellent work this season, he deserves the opportunity to remain in charge.