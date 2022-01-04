Significant update emerges on Lewis Wing’s Sheffield Wednesday future amid potential Middlesbrough recall

Sheffield Wednesday loanee Lewis Wing will remain at Hillsborough for the remainder of the 2021/22 campaign despite recent recall speculation, according to Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder who made this revelation to Teesside Live.

The 26-year-old has been a regular starter for the Owls since his temporary arrival from the Riverside in the summer, making 24 appearances in all competitions for the third-tier side and starting the last three consecutive league matches as a deep-lying midfielder.

Previously looking set to be one of the first names in the starting lineup for the foreseeable future under Darren Moore, Wilder revealed last Friday that he intended to recall the Boro man from his spell in South Yorkshire along with Nottingham Forest’s Djed Spence.

However, a deal for the latter to remain at the City Ground for the remainder of the season was struck, according to The Sun’s report the following day and this left Wing in limbo after being set to return to Teesside as the second-tier side looked to solve their Covid case crises ahead of their trip to Sheffield United.

This fixture at Bramall Lane was eventually postponed, creating further uncertainty over the 26-year-old’s future at Hillsborough.

However, Boro’s boss has recently come out to clarify his stance on players who are currently enjoying temporary spells elsewhere – and it’s good news for Wednesday fans that want to see the midfielder remain at the club.

The 54-year-old said: “We took a decision that we’re not going to recall any players out on loan.

“If the agreement is to the end of the season, it’s to the end of the season; if it’s to January, it’s to January.”

The Durham-born man arrived on a season-long loan in July with ex-Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock temporarily deeming him surplus to requirements, so he looks set to stay put.

The Verdict:

This stance provides Wednesday with some clarity and means they have one less player they need to bring in during January, a crucial period for the club, so this stance is good news for the club who will be keen to see him remain in the squad.

Some fans may be disappointed with this news with mixed reviews on his performances recently, but at least the Owls are no longer in limbo and certainty over his short-term future should also allow Wing to play without that at the back of his mind.

That can only be a good thing for the 26-year-old who will need to impress in South Yorkshire if he’s to have any chance to breaking into Wilder’s plans in the Championship, a task that’s looking like an uphill battle at this stage.

Matt Crooks, Paddy McNair, Marcus Tavernier and captain Jonny Howson are all options in midfield at Boro that would start ahead of him at this stage with Martin Payero also at Wilder’s disposal, so the coming months may be about putting himself in the shop window.

This will provide him with no shortage of motivation to perform well, something that can only be a real positive for a Wednesday side that desperately need to climb back up the table quickly to give themselves a real chance of fighting for a top-six spot.