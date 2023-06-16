Manchester City assistant boss Enzo Maresca has agreed terms to become Leicester City's new manager, according to Geoff Peters.

The 43-year-old had been linked with the top job at the King Power Stadium - but he was in competition with others including the likes of Steven Gerrard and Scott Parker.

Dean Smith, who managed the Foxes during the latter stages of the 2022/23 campaign, had also been in the frame despite being unable to keep the club in the Premier League.

However, the club's board have decided that a change is necessary and are now seemingly on the verge of appointing Maresca, who will be on a high after winning the treble with his current club.

When could Enzo Maresca be unveiled as Leicester City's new manager?

Peters believes Maresca could be announced as soon as today, which would be a big boost for the Midlands side who need to get to work as they look to prepare for life back in the Championship.

Not only does the 43-year-old need to sign players so he can put his stamp on things, but he will also need to be wary of potential sales and replace key players if they depart.

James Maddison, Harvey Barnes and Timothy Castagne have all been linked with a move away from the King Power Stadium in recent weeks, reinforcing how busy the summer could be for the Foxes.

Is Enzo Maresca the right man for Leicester City?

That's a difficult question to answer because it will be interesting to see how he adapts to being a manager again after spending time alongside Pep Guardiola.

Maresca has surely benefitted from having Guardiola alongside him, but good assistant managers don't always make great managers.

Paul Clement has spent time alongside some elite managers including Carlo Ancelotti, but has been unable to translate that into success during his own managerial career, failing at Reading and Cercle Brugge.

The one advantage the 43-year-old will have is the fact he has a great connection with City and that could help him to recruit some excellent players on loan.

Tommy Doyle, James McAtee, Liam Delap and Cole Palmer are yet to go out on loan - and if Maresca can bring any of those players in - his chances of securing promotion with the Foxes will surely be increased.

He has also managed Parma before so it's not as if management will be completely new to him, something that could work in his favour as he adapts to life in the Midlands.