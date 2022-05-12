Significant decision made on Lee Bowyer’s future at Birmingham City

Championship side Birmingham City have made the decision to retain current boss Lee Bowyer despite intense speculation surrounding a possible exit, as per a Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon.

The 45-year-old has engaged in talks with the Blues’ hierarchy following what has been another underwhelming season for them, finishing in 20th place despite enjoying a reasonably successful start to the season.

Previously climbing up to fourth in the second-tier table back in September, this makes their decline even more disappointing, with a particularly bad low point coming in the latter stages of the campaign as they were beaten 6-1 by Blackpool.

Quiz: 24 facts every Birmingham City supporter should know about their club – Can you score full marks?

1 of 24 WHAT YEAR WERE THE CLUB FOUNDED? 1870 1875 1880 1885

Despite this, talks have gone in Bowyer’s favour with the former Leeds United player being given the opportunity to take the second-tier side forward, much to the surprise of many considering recent speculation.

Watford boss Rob Edwards, who was then at Forest Green Rovers, was linked with the job and former Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton has also been tipped to take the top job at St Andrew’s.

There won’t be a vacancy anytime soon, however, with Bowyer remaining in place. However, it’s currently unclear whether a potential change in ownership would change the 45-year-old’s situation with a UK-based buyer thought to be closing in on a takeover.

The Verdict:

Bowyer probably deserves one more crack at the job after managing to enjoy a decent start in the West Midlands, guiding them to safety during the latter stages of the 2020/21 season before enjoying a fruitful start to the campaign just gone.

The recruitment has been spot on whilst he’s been in charge and although there have been questions over his tactics, that back-three system is one that could work if they have the right players playing in their correct position.

Some Birmingham fans will have concerns considering how they have declined in recent months with little sign of a major resurgence – but next season could be a fresh start for the 45-year-old if he can enjoy a decent start.

And now his future is confirmed, he can continue planning for the summer, preparation that could be crucial if they want to be successful in the transfer market again.

Their shrewd recruitment may not have paid dividends this season in terms of competing at the right end of the table after finishing in 20th place – but loanees like Lyle Taylor and Onel Hernandez have been crucial in ensuring the West Midlands side weren’t involved in a major relegation scrap.