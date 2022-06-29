Significant update emerges on League Two club’s links with Celtic player

Doncaster Rovers are not interested in signing Celtic goalkeeper Ross Doohan on loan this summer, a report from The Doncaster Free Press has revealed.

Doohan came through the youth ranks at Celtic, but has yet to make a senior appearance for the Scottish champions.

The goalkeeper instead spent last season on loan in League Two with Tranmere Rovers, making 34 appearances in all competitions as the club finished ninth in English football’s fourth-tier.

It was recently reported that Doncaster, who will also be in League Two in 2022/23 after their relegation at the end of last season, are interested in signing Doohan on loan.

Now though, it appears that may not be the case, with this latest update claiming that Doncaster are in fact not looking into a deal for the 24-year-old.

Indeed, it is thought that Doncaster are not currently planning to add any more goalkeepers to the squad this summer as things stand.

Doncaster have made three signings so far this summer, with midfielders Harrison Biggins and Luke Molyneux, and striker George Miller, all joining the club on permanent deals.

The Verdict

This does seem like it could be sensible stance for Doncaster to take over a move for Doohan.

As things stand, the club already have three senior goalkeepers on their books, in the form of Louis Jones, Jonathan Mitchell and Ben Bottomley.

With that in mind, you feel that this is not a position Doncaster really need to strengthen at the minute, given manager Gary McSheffrey has plenty of options to call on in that position.

Indeed, there are other areas of this Doncaster squad that may need reinforcing more urgently ahead of the new campaign, and that is where they may be better off focusing their efforts, rather than on another goalkeeper.