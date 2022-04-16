Significant update emerges on key Sunderland figure amid transfer speculation

Sunderland striker Ross Stewart has put talks over a new contract with the club on hold, a report from The Daily Record has claimed.

Stewart has been in outstanding form for the Black Cats this season, scoring 22 goals in 42 League One appearances, emerging as a key figure in his side’s push for promotion back to the Championship.

That form has not surprisingly seen Stewart linked with a number of clubs recently. Premier League strugglers Norwich City, Championship side Swansea, and Scottish giants Rangers all credited with an interest in the 25-year-old.

Can you get at least 85% on this Sunderland quiz?

1 of 25 In what year were Sunderland formed? 1879 1881 1883 1885

With a year remaining on his current contract at The Stadium Of Light, it has also been suggested that Sunderland are working on a new deal for Stewart, in an attempt to secure his future at the club.

Now however, it seems as though that is something that may have to wait for the time being.

According to this latest update, Stewart has now put talks over a new contract with the Black Cats on hold, as he wants to focus on the club’s attempts to secure a return to the Championship, and is in no rush to decide his long-term future.

Sunderland are currently sixth in the League One table, seven points adrift of the automatic promotion places, and three clear of seventh placed Sheffield Wednesday, who do have a game in hand.

The Verdict

This feels like it will inevitably be something of a concern for those of a Sunderland persuasion.

Stewart has been an absolutely crucial figure to his side’s hopes of claiming a return to the second-tier this season, and his goals would be a big miss if he was to depart.

But the longer he waits to sign a new deal with the club, the more chance there is of other teams showing an interest, and putting together an offer that is hard for the Black Cats to refuse.

As a result, it seems Sunderland could be facing a nervous few months with regards to the striker’s future, and it would be a huge surprise if other clubs did not try to take advantage of that.