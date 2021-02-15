BBC journalist Chris Wise has today taken to Twitter to report that Portsmouth manager Kenny Jackett could be set to step away from first team duties at the helm of the League One club due to health reasons.

Pompey currently sit in fourth place under the former Millwall boss and will certainly have one eye on promotion this term after falling short in the play-offs last season.

However it now seems that their momentum is at risk of being knocked off course with news emerging that the manager could be forced to step away due to reasons aside from football.

Reporting on the developments via Twitter, Wise tweeted the following message out:

I understand Kenny Jackett will be temporarily stepping away from his role as Portsmouth manager later this week because of health reasons. Not known how long for at this stage. Official announcement expected later today. Wishing him an extremely speedy recovery. #Pompey — Chris Wise (@chriswisey) February 15, 2021

Despite the level of pressure that has been placed on him at times, the experienced boss has continued to keep the club’s hopes of promotion alive for many a season and thus prolonged his stint at Fratton Park despite mounting opposition from fans.

Quiz: Did these 15 former Portsmouth players leave for a higher or lower fee than they arrived for?

1 of 15 1. Matt Clarke Higher Lower

Jackett has been in charge of the South Coast club since 2017 and during his time in charge has won the EFL Trophy and taken Pompey close to a return to the Championship on numerous occasions during his tenure.

The Verdict

Everyone connected with Portsmouth will be wishing their manager as speedy a recovery as possible, with the subject of health being of paramount importance at the best of times let alone in the current pandemic.

Some things are more important than football and it is crucial that Jackett puts his own wellbeing before that of his club right now.

Pompey will no doubt have someone lined up to take on the reins whilst the ex-Wolves boss takes some time out and he will be leaving them in a good place after working so hard to get them to where they are.

I for one hope that Jackett will be back in the dugout sooner rather than later and wish him well during these difficult times.