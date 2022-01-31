Significant update emerges on John Swift’s Reading future amid Championship interest

Reading midfielder John Swift has rejected deadline day interest from a number of the club’s Championship rivals, a report from The Reading Chronicle has revealed.

Swift has been in impressive form for Reading this season, scoring eight goals and providing 11 assists in 27 Championship outings.

But with the midfielder’s contract expiring at the end of the current campaign, that has led to plenty of speculation around the midfielder’s future.

Now however, it seems that the 26-year-old will not be going anywhere before the window closes.

According to this latest update, Swift has turned down inquiries from three clubs at the top end of the Championship at deadline day.

It is thought that the midfielder will still leave the club in the summer, but that he feels he is unable to leave Reading while their position in the second-tier remains uncertain.

Having taken just two points from their last eight league games, and been deducted six more earlier in the campaign, the Royals are currently 21st in the Championship, just two points clear of the relegation zone.

The Verdict

You do feel as though you have to give Swift a good deal of credit here.

Given the precarious position Reading find themselves in at the wrong end of the Championship, you could understand it if he had wanted to join a team further up the division today.

However, the fact he will not be doing that shows a great deal of loyalty to Reading, something many associated with the club will surely appreciate.

Indeed, given how good he has been for Reading this season, you feel this is a huge boost for the Royals’ chance of preserving their Championship status over the next few months.