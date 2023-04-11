Swindon Town could be set to sack manager Jody Morris after just over two months in charge.

According to journalist Pete O'Rourke, Morris is under "ever increasing pressure" at the County Ground as the club's poor run of form continues.

Morris only arrived at the club in January to replace Scott Lindsey, who left to join struggling Crawley Town. But the 44-year-old has won just two of his 13 games in charge so far, losing eight of those.

Monday's 1-0 loss to Tranmere Rovers at Prenton Park was the Robins' eight game without a win and their fourth consecutive defeat, leaving them 12th in the League Two table, 15 points from the play-off places.

It is Morris' first managerial role after having spells as assistant to Frank Lampard at Derby County and Chelsea, but despite having signed a two-and-a-half year deal at the club, he could already be set to depart.

What did Jody Morris say after the Tranmere defeat?

Morris felt his side perfomed well against Tranmere, but lacked quality as they struggled to create.

"We lacked quality in the final third and made some unnecessary passes which took us out of decent areas. But when we did get into decent areas, the quality wasn’t there. We did lack a bit of a punch," Morris told the Swindon Advertiser.

However, Morris made a significant decision to leave striker Charlie Austin out of the squad entirely for the trip to Merseyside.

The 33-year-old has scored eight goals in 14 appearances since returning for his second spell at the club in January, with his absence leading many to speculate about a potential rift with Morris, rumours that Morris denied after the game.

"He always has a problem a couple of days after games, even training," Morris said.

"I wasn’t going to start him in this game anyway, so rather than bring him all the way up here and make him sit on the bench when his body wouldn’t have been ready to play the game anyway.

"Albeit, not being injured, I just said to him: "get your rest and recuperation ready to go on Saturday."

Would it be the correct decision to sack Morris?

It would be harsh for the Robins to sack Morris after such a short spell in charge.

Appointing someone who had never managed before was always going to be a risk and the club must have considered that it may take time for Morris to settle into the role, particularly in a division he is unfamiliar with.

However, there has been a significant decline in form under Morris, with the club falling out of play-off contention despite having sat sixth in the table when he arrived.

Rumours of a fall-out with a key player like Austin will not help Morris and it does feel as though his departure is becoming inevitable.