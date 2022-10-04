Significant update emerges on Hull City’s managerial pursuit of 56-year-old

Former Sheffield Wednesday manager Carlos Carvalhal will not be the new manager of Hull City, according to this morning’s update on Twitter from talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook.

The Tigers are currently on the prowl for a successor for Shota Arveladze following the Georgian’s dismissal on Friday, with the timing of this decision coming as a major shock to many.

Having the entire international break to relieve their former manager of his duties before picking a new boss who could implement his ideas during the interval, owner Acun Ilicali decided to leave it until the last minute to take this decision.

It had previously been reported that Arveladze was expected to be given time to put things right despite suffering four consecutive defeats, a run of form that consigned them to 20th place going into the previous international break.

But they are now on the prowl for a new man – and speculation regarding Carvalhal’s potential appointment increased when his departure from Al Wahda was confirmed yesterday.

However, both journalist Crook and Hull Live reporter Baz Cooper are now reporting that he won’t be the Tigers’ new boss, with the club opting to pursue alternative targets instead according to an update from the latter.

The Verdict:

He wouldn’t have been the worst candidate for the Tigers considering the fact he already has experience in the English second tier and was reasonably successful with Sheffield Wednesday.

Managing to guide the Owls to the right end of the division, he can count himself unlucky not to have been promoted with them, especially after losing in a gut-wrenching penalty shootout against Huddersfield Town back in the 2017 play-off semi-final.

He did get his chance to manage in the top flight with Swansea and this is another attractive job on his CV – but the fact he has managed so many clubs is a potential red flag to Ilicali.

Following a busy and expensive summer at the MKM Stadium, Ilicai won’t want to be constantly hiring and firing managers so bringing in someone like Carvalhal who hasn’t stayed put at many sides for years may not pay dividends.

The Tigers should definitely be looking to bring someone in who already has experience of this division under their belt though, potentially enabling them to hit the ground running with a squad that should be much higher than 20th at this point.