Significant update emerges on Gerhard Struber’s future at Barnsley

Barnsley boss Gerhard Struber is set to complete a move away from the club, to become New York Red Bulls’ new manager according to the Barnsley Chronicle’s Doug O’Kane.

I understand Gerhard Struber’s move from Barnsley to New York Red Bulls is very likely to be announced today or tomorrow. Adam Murray will train the team as caretaker as the Reds look for a replacement. #barnsleyfc #NYRB — Doug O'Kane (@dougokane88) October 5, 2020

Struber took charge of Barnsley last season, and guided them to safety on the final day of the 2019/20 Championship season, as they beat Brentford.

But it looks as though he’s set for a somewhat surprising move away from Oakwell in the near future, with a move to New York Red Bulls likely to be announced on Monday or Tuesday according to O’Kane.

Barnsley are currently sat 21st in the Championship table after their opening four matches of this year’s league campaign.

It’s not exactly been the ideal start to life in the 2020/21 season for Struber, but it appears as though he will leave the club in favour of a move to the MLS.

Doug O’Kane has also revealed that Adam Murray will take the team’s training as caretaker manager, whilst Barnsley look to find a permanent successor to Struber at the earliest of opportunities.

Barnsley return to league action after the international break, when they take on league leaders Bristol City, in what is certain to be a tricky test for the Tykes at Oakwell.

The Verdict:

I’m surprised by this.

Struber has really impressed me in charge of Barnsley, even though I’ll admit that I had my doubts as to whether he would be a good enough replacement for Daniel Stendel at the time.

But he guided Barnsley to safety last season, and you would imagine that the club’s supporters would have been eager to see him take them to the next level this season in the Championship.

News that he’s set to leave though will be hugely frustrating for the Oakwell faithful, and it’ll be interesting to see who they appoint as their next permanent manager.