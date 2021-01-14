Significant update emerges on future of Spurs man linked with Coventry, Stoke and Wednesday

In-demand Tottenham winger Jack Clarke reportedly started his medical at Stoke City last night and will sign loan terms this morning with the Potters set to beat Coventry City and Sheffield Wednesday to a deal.

It’s been a busy month for the Championship club, who have secured loan deals for Rabbi Matonda and Rhys Norrington-Davies already, and it seems they’re very close to another.

According to Football Insider, Clarke had traveled to Stoke last night to start his medical and will sign loan terms this morning – making him their third signing of the winter window.

Despite two disappointing loan moves to Championship clubs last season, the 20-year-old has been in demand this month with Coventry and Wednesday among the other teams linked.

The Leeds academy product joined Spurs in a £10 million deal in the summer of 2019 and has made three senior appearances for the Premier League side, playing the majority of his football either with the U23s or out on loan.

His pace and direct running make him an interesting addition for Michael O’Neill, who have also brought in Matonda from Schalke as they look to fill the void left by the injury to Tyrese Campbell.

The Verdict

Stoke’s top priority this month needed to be solving the problem that Campbell’s injury has caused and this move would seem to help them do that.

Clarke’s yet to really get back to the level that saw him produce some dazzling displays for Leeds in Marcelo Bielsa’s first season in charge but perhaps O’Neill can help him return to that sort of form.

There were a string of clubs linked with the winger, including the likes of Wednesday and Coventry, so winning the race is certainly a boost.