Significant update emerges on future of Nottingham Forest transfer target

Fortuna Sittard midfielder Zian Flemming is moving closer to leaving the club amid interest from Nottingham Forest, as per a report from Dutch outlet Voetbal Primeur.

Forest have been heavily linked with a move for Flemming this summer, and are said to have already had three bids for rejected for the 22-year-old, amid suggestions it will take a significant seven-figure fee to sign the player.

Flemming himself is seemingly keen to move to The City Ground, and has been quoted as saying that Fortuna have set their asking price for him at too high an amount.

Even so, it seems as though there is still a chance that the attacking midfielder could get his move in the not too distant future.

According to this latest update, Flemming looks likely to leave Fortuna this summer, although the Dutch club are apparently yet to reach an agreement with Forest over his valuation.

Having only joined Fortuna last summer, the midfielder still has three years remaining on his contract, so his current club are in a strong position to negotiate any offers that come in for him.

Last season saw Flemming net 12 goals and provide seven in 33 league games to help Fortuna to an 11th place finish in the Dutch top-flight.

So far this summer, Forest have completed just one senior signing, with goalkeeper Ethan Horvath joining on a free transfer.

The Verdict

In a way, you could argue that this is an encouraging update from a Forest perspective.

Admittedly, it does still seem as though the Championship side have a considerable amount of work to do, if they are to bring Flemming to The City Ground this summer.

However, the fact that the midfielder seems to moving in the direction of the exit door at Fortuna Sittard, it does seem as though there is an opportunity for Forest to build on here.

Indeed, with summer business yet to really get going, and the start of the new season less than two weeks away, you feel that is something they will want to get done quickly, then focus can start to shift towards the on-pitch business.