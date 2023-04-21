Birmingham City's on-loan midfielder Hannibal Mejbri is expected to be allowed to leave parent club Manchester United this summer, according to The Guardian.

The report claims that United boss Erik ten Hag will "oversee a summer clearout" of the club's squad as he continues his rebuild, with Mejbri among those who are "almost certain to depart".

Mejbri joined the Blues on loan in August and he has impressed during his temporary stint with the club, scoring one goal and registering six assists in 38 appearances in all competitions.

The 20-year-old has helped John Eustace's side to 15th in the Championship table in what has been a much-improved campaign at St Andrew's, with survival in the second tier already secured.

His performances this season have not gone unnoticed and he was rewarded for his form with a call up to the Tunisia squad for last year's World Cup, making one substitute appearance as his country exited the tournament at the group stage.

Mejbri has made three senior appearances for his parent club, but he does not seem to be in teg Hag's plans moving forward and could be set for a permanent departure from Old Trafford this summer.

What has John Eustace said about Hannibal Mejbri?

It is likely that Blues boss Eustace would be keen to re-sign Mejbri having praised him multiple times this season for his performances.

"He was fantastic, his energy, all-round performance was a different class. A 20-year-old boy, first loan you are going to get dips in form, tired legs, which I think we have seen this season," Eustace told Birmingham Live after the win over West Brom in February.

"But tonight he was back at his best. He came on at half time last week, was instrumental in us turning the game around. It’s all part of having a first time loan player, you take with the highs and the lows but tonight he was unplayable.

"Maybe the World Cup took something out of him but let’s get something right, he only played one competitive game last season and we have asked him to play week in week out. You are going to get the dips and inconsistency but we are very fortunate he is on it at the moment."

But Eustace admitted it will be difficult to bring Mejbri back next season, claiming he will be too expensive for the Blues.

"Have you got about £20 million we might be able to. Listen, that’s out of my control obviously. I think it’s very evident that all the players we have got at the club, there’s no-one who plays as if they are a loan player," Eustace said.

"We have got a very tight dressing room, it’s a family in there. Everyone gets on very, very well, everyone is coachable, we have got no egos, no big time Charlies. I am sure everyone in that dressing room would like to stay together as long as they can, keep growing and fighting for each other."

Will Birmingham City re-sign Hannibal Mejbri?

Given Eustace's comments, it is highly unlikely the Blues will be able to complete a permanent deal for Mejbri.

While £20 million seems an overestimation of United's asking price, they will want to receive a significant fee for his services which will price Birmingham out of a move as things stand considering their well-documented financial restrictions.

However, with news that American hedge fund manager Tom Wagner is close to buying a stake in the club, they could be in a significantly better position to be able to afford him.

There will likely be no shortage of suitors for Hannibal's signature in the summer, but the Blues may have a chance of bringing him back if their takeover is completed soon.