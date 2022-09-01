Significant update emerges on Everton’s pursuit of Watford star

Everton have decided against pursuing Joao Pedro during this deadline day and won’t be sealing a move for him, as per an update from Sky Sports (1/9; 1:41pm).

The 20-year-old has been the subject of intense interest from the Toffees and Newcastle United, with the former previously looking as though they had a real opportunity to win the race for his signature after seeing several bids from Eddie Howe’s men reportedly knocked back.

And it has been revealed by Sky Sports that the Merseyside outfit were offering to take the Brazilian on loan with an option to buy for just over £20m.

However, this bid was way below the £30m the Hornets wanted for his services, with the young forward still having five years left on his contract at Vicarage Road and that gave officials at the Championship side a very strong position at the negotiating table.

And they were only open to a loan deal if it included an obligation to buy – another key reason why this deal is likely to have broken down with Frank Lampard’s side no longer interested in pursuing a deal.

They are now looking at alternative options with a new striker still on their agenda – and could still potentially strike an agreement for Blackburn Rovers forward Ben Brereton-Diaz with Fulham having a bid rejected for him very recently.

The Verdict:

The Toffees will probably find better value for money elsewhere because £30m is a bit steep for a player that isn’t the finished package just yet – and still needs to develop further.

Instead, they could probably get someone like Brereton-Diaz for half the price and in the short term, the Chilean could be just as effective as his South American counterpart so it makes sense to pull out of this deal.

But you can also understand why the Hornets value him so highly – because he’s only going to get better considering he’s only 20 at this stage and there’s plenty of time for him to grow.

Pedro is also likely to be one of the first names on the teamsheet for his current side when he’s fit and available, so remaining at Vicarage Road probably isn’t a bad thing for the youngster who will be keen to prove this season why he should be competing in the top flight.

He has plenty of time to get back there though, so he shouldn’t be panicking at this point even if a move away doesn’t materialise until January or next summer.

With Ismaila Sarr alongside him as well, there’s every chance the Hornets will get back to the top tier at the first time of asking, potentially giving him the chance to shine at the highest level once more.