Burnley manager Vincent Kompany is expected to remain loyal to his current club and take them into next season despite interest from elsewhere, according to Football Insider.

The 37-year-old has managed to guide the Clarets back to the first time of asking in a remarkable fashion, previously threatening to break Reading's 106-point record and managing to oversee real consistency despite the fact he had to rebuild his squad in the summer.

Seeing the likes of Nick Pope, James Tarkowski, Nathan Collins, Dwight McNeil and Max Cornet leave last year and bringing in quite a few players in return, some wouldn't have tipped the Lancashire outfit for automatic promotion.

But they have proved their doubters wrong, with Kompany certainly playing his part in their success, successfully implementing a new style of play and keeping standards high.

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur's interest

It had been reported by The Times that Chelsea were admirers of the 37-year-old after seeing him shine at Turf Moor this term.

The Blues are currently on the prowl for someone to come in following Frank Lampard's departure at the end of the season - and Kompany seems to have appeared on their radar.

Tottenham's interest in him was even stronger though judging by The Sun's report, with the outlet previously claiming that he was Daniel Levy's number-one target following the departure of Antonio Conte.

He wouldn't have taken charge of Spurs until the summer though, with Cristian Stellini at the helm until the end of this term.

Vincent Kompany's stance

The 37-year-old is reportedly flattered by the interest in him - but he is keen to continue his current project at Turf Moor and is "unlikely" to leave the Clarets during the summer.

That's a big boost for his current club who are believed to be interested in offering him a new contract, although they may not need to do that right now considering his reported stance.

The Daily Mail believe Tottenham are worried about Kompany's lack of experience - but it seems as though he would reject a move to the English capital anyway.

Is this the right stance to take?

This seems sensible.

Although the chance to join the Blues or Spurs would be appealing for the Belgian, there are big expectations at both clubs and that isn't ideal for the 37-year-old who would need to be given time to put his stamp on their squads.

He may not have the biggest budget in the summer, but Kompany knows his current players inside out and that could be crucial in his quest to keep the Clarets above the dotted line next season.

If he exceeds expectations during the 2023/24 campaign, something he's probably more likely to do at Burnley than at Chelsea or Tottenham, interest in him will rise further and he can then decide what he wants to do in terms of his future.

Moving to a new club in the summer would be a good time for him to go though, because he would have the transfer window to try and put his stamp on things and with that, increase his chances of being successful.