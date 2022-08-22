Significant update emerges on Aston Villa’s transfer pursuit of Watford key man as outcome revealed

Aston Villa’s move for Watford winger Ismaila Sarr is set to fall through after issues emerged with the deal, as per a Twitter update from journalist John Percy.

The 24-year-old previously looked as though he was set to head to Villa Park after a £25m deal was reportedly agreed between the two sides for his services, with Steven Gerrard’s side the first team to make a breakthrough this summer despite interest in the Senegal international from elsewhere.

Crystal Palace, Everton and Leeds United have also been credited with an interest in Sarr this summer following the Hornets’ relegation to the Championship – and it had previously been claimed that the player wanted to leave Vicarage Road.

Reporter Jacque Talbot believed he wasn’t pushing for a move at this stage though and last night, it was revealed by multiple sources including Daily Mail that a deal was in danger of falling through with personal terms becoming an issue.

And it has now been reported by Percy that talks took place over the weekend regarding Cameron Archer and Kortney Hause potentially moving in the other direction, but the move is now set to be called off with the structure of the deal cited as a major issue along with the player’s failure to agree personal terms.

Although there’s still more than a week to go until the summer window closes, The Telegraph journalist believes there’s little hope of the deal being resurrected now.

The Verdict:

This could have been a good deal for the Hornets if Archer and Hause had come the other way, but a deal for the latter would have needed to be a permanent one ideally with Rob Edwards needing to build for the long term.

That means minimising loans, though an exception could certainly have been made for Archer who was so impressive at Preston North End last season, recording seven goals in 20 league appearances.

That sort of form, combined with Sarr and Joao Pedro possibly staying, would have put them in the driving seat to secure promotion back to the top flight at the first time of asking.

However, it would be difficult to see Archer coming now unless an agreement for Sarr can be finalised, though the Hornets won’t be too upset if they miss out on the forward but manage to keep one of their star players.

They may need him this term with Pedro being heavily linked with Newcastle United, so this collapsed move may turn out to be a blessing in disguise for the second-tier side, especially if he can remain consistent.