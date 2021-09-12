Significant update emerges on 28-year-old’s contract situation at West Brom

Goalkeeper Sam Johnstone has put talks over a new contract with West Brom on hold to focus on the club’s push for promotion from the Championship, a report from a print edition of The Sun (12/09, p64) has claimed.

Johnstone is now into the final year of his contract at The Hawthorns, having been linked with a move away from the club following the Baggies’ relegation from the Premier League at the end of last season.

Ultimately though, no move materialised before the market closed, leading to West Brom manager Valerien Ismael confirming that the club are now in talks with the 28-year-old England international about a new deal.

Now however, it seems that extending his contract, is not a priority for Johnstone at this moment in time.

According to this latest update, Johnstone is now set to put any talk of a new deal on hold for the time being, in order to focus on getting West Brom back to the Premier League.

Following their 1-1 draw at home to Millwall on Saturday afternoon, West Brom sit top of the Championship table, having taken 14 points from their six league games so far this season.

The Verdict

You feel this update will provoke some mixed feelings for those of a West Brom persuasion.

On the one hand, these Baggies fan will want Johnstone’s future at the club secured as quickly as possible, so a delay in talks may be something of a concern.

However, it is also worth noting that it appears that delay is because the goalkeeper is focusing on a promotion push, which does at least seem to suggest that he is still committed to the Baggies going forward.

It will be interesting therefore, to see just how this plays out over the next few months, given just how big an asset Johnstone will be for whoever secures his services beyond the end of this season.