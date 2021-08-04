Significant update emerges involving West Brom and Sam Johnstone

West Bromwich Albion are said to have offered their goalkeeper Sam Johnstone a new deal in a bid to keep him at the club this summer, as per a recent report by The Athletic.

The 28-year-old shot stopper has been continuously linked with a move away from the Hawthorns this summer, with the Albion boss, Valerien Ismael, even stating in more recent times that he would be willing to let the player leave for the right price.

However it now appears that the Baggies are attempting to hold onto their keeper, with the report stating that a new contract has been put forward to the former Manchester United man.

A release clause is said to be part of the discussions, with it being said that it would come into effect in the event that the club aren’t promoted back to the Premier League this season.

Johnstone is said to have held further talks with Ismael and is now seemingly set to mull over the possibility of signing a new deal.

Quiz: What was the score the last time West Brom played at each of these 24 stadiums?

1 of 24 What was the score when West Brom last played at Goodison Park? 4-2 5-2 5-3 4-3

The keeper’s current contract expires in the summer of next year.

The Verdict

This seems like the last roll of the dice from Albion as the bid to keep hold of Johnstone, with other clubs continuing to keep tabs on his situation.

In an ideal world he would be playing in the Premier League but unfortunately for him that is not currently the case and now he has a very big decision to make.

He is clearly comfortable with West Brom, but he will want to make sure that his chances of making the England squad again are not jeopardised by staying at the Hawthorns.

The new contract on offer is sure to be lucrative, but at the same time does Johnstone really want to spend another season in the Sky Bet Championship? I have my doubts.