Significant update emerges involving West Brom and David Wagner

As reported by Sky Sports’ Rob Dorsett on Twitter, David Wagner will not become West Bromwich Albion’s new head coach despite reports suggesting otherwise.

The 49-year-old had been widely touted to be the man to succeed Sam Allardyce at the Hawthorns as the new Albion boss, however it now appears that this will no longer be the case.

As tweeted by Dorsett, the German is now expected to become the manager of BSC Young Boys in Switzerland, with it being revealed that the former Huddersfield Town boss wanted to stay closer to his family in Germany as opposed to having another crack at the Sky Bet Championship.

David Wagner will not be the next head coach of #wba.

He will instead be the new boss of BSC Young Boys in Switzerland.

Albion wanted assurances he had the appetite for a promotion battle in the Championship, but it became clear he wanted to be close to his family in Germany. — Rob Dorsett (@RobDorsettSky) June 10, 2021

This news comes as another blow for West Brom, who are still searching for a fresh appointment after Allardyce confirmed that he would be stepping down for the role back in May.

Both Michael Appleton and Chris Wilder were also two names that were said to be in the frame, but it has been said that the club’s owner, Guochuan Lai, blocked deals for both candidates over concerns over the latter’s poor conduct with the board at Sheffield United and the need to pay Lincoln City compensation for the former.

The Verdict

This comes as another blow for West Brom as they are now no closer to bringing in a new head coach at what is a crucial stage of the off-season.

They should be planning their summer transfer business right now but it appears instead that they have been caught up in a mass ‘storm in a tea cup’ situation.

Wilder, Appleton and now Wagner have fallen by the wayside and there will surely be questions asked of the club hierarchy as the saga continues.

The need to appoint a new man to take charge and shape the current squad is growing stronger by the day and the frustrations amongst the Hawthorns faithful is clearly growing.