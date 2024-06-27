Highlights Max Wober to return to Leeds after loan spell due to no permanent deal agreement.

Leeds demands too high for Mönchengladbach to match for Wober's transfer.

Leeds may need to lower demands or risk losing Wober for free.

Borussia Monchengladbach are unlikely to pursue a permanent move for Leeds United’s Max Wober this summer.

According to Austrian outlet Rheinische Post, the defender is set to make his return to Elland Road following the end of his loan spell in Germany.

Wober is currently still in Germany due to competing at the European Championship with Austria.

The centre-back featured in two of the team’s opening three games, and could play in their knockout clash against Turkey next week.

The Austria international made 25 appearances in the Bundesliga last season, helping Mönchengladbach finish 14th in the table (all stats from Fbref).

Max Wober's defensive stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Tackles 2.88 Interceptions 1.66 Blocks 2.05 Clearances 4.84 Aerials won 2.05

Max Wober transfer latest

Wober is set to return to Leeds following the end of his loan spell after the two teams have been unable to agree terms on a permanent deal.

It has been claimed that Mönchengladbach have been unable to match the Whites’ demands for the player.

The top flight club are willing to pay a high seven-figure sum to keep Wober at the club, but this has not been enough to convince the Yorkshire outfit to cash in.

The 26-year-old joined Leeds in the 2023 January transfer window from RB Salzburg for a fee in the region of £11 million.

The defender featured 16 times in the Premier League for the club, but was unable to prevent them from suffering relegation to the Championship.

Relegation led to his temporary departure last summer, moving to Mönchengladbach on loan for the year.

But unless Leeds lower their significantly higher demands for the player, then he will return to Elland Road once the European Championship has concluded.

Daniel Farke’s side will be returning for pre-season soon, with their new campaign set to get underway on 10 August.

Wober could yet be a part of the Leeds squad for their opening day clash against Portsmouth, unless a compromise is made in negotiations between now and then.

Leeds United’s summer plans

It is set to be a busy summer transfer window for Leeds, who will be looking to build a team capable of earning automatic promotion back to the Premier League.

The Whites narrowly missed out on a top flight return last season, losing the play-off final to Southampton.

This defeat has led to speculation over the futures of star players like Crysencio Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto, who could both be sold.

It has been reported that the Championship side must raise funds this summer due to their financial situation.

Wober could have a role to play for Farke

Wober had a successful loan spell in Germany and was a consistent presence in the Monchengladbach side.

While a sale to the German club could raise some much-needed funds for Leeds, he could also still have a role to play in Farke’s plans.

The Whites have a lack of options defensively, and someone of his quality and experience would surely be a welcome addition.

Ideally, the club could still find a way to sell him in order to raise money, but it wouldn’t be the worst outcome in the world if he stayed at Elland Road instead.