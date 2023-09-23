Highlights West Brom chiefs hope to finalize a takeover deal before the end of the year, as talks have been held with parties from the Middle East and the US.

Failure to secure investment soon may result in the need to sell more first team players in January, after already losing Dara O'Shea.

The lack of funds has affected the club's ability to compete in the transfer market, frustrating fans and straining the relationship with owner Guochan Lai.

West Brom chiefs are increasingly hopeful that a takeover deal can be agreed before the end of this year.

According to Football Insider, exploratory talks have been held regarding the future of the ownership of the club.

It has been reported that parties from the Middle East and the US have both held talks with the Baggies, who are looking for potential buyers.

A failure to secure investment before the turn of the year could see the need to sell more first team players in the January window, after Dara O’Shea departed last summer in a £7 million deal.

It was a difficult transfer period for the club, with a lack of funds clearly holding Albion back from competing in the market against their Championship rivals.

What is the latest surrounding the ownership of West Brom?

Guochan Lai has become an extremely unpopular figure at the Hawthorns, with his ownership of the club taking West Brom backwards in recent years.

The financial difficulties have put a restraint on Carlos Corberan’s ability to manage the team, which has further strained the relationship between the owner and the supporters.

Corberan is well regarded by Albion fans, with the Spaniard earning plaudits for his performance since taking over the team just under a year ago.

He led the team to a ninth place finish in the Championship last season, but a failure to back the boss in the summer has seen the team fall behind their promotion rivals.

It was claimed earlier this year that Lai has put the club up for sale, but no formal progress has yet been made.

The asking price for West Brom is £60 million, with Lai open to selling the club completely, as well looking for outside investment.

Lai took over at the Hawthorns in 2015, but the team has fallen from the Premier League since then.

How has the start of the season been at West Brom?

West Brom have won just two of their opening seven games of the new season, which has put them in the bottom half of the Championship table.

Corberan’s side have won one of their last five league games, with three draws and one loss in that run.

The Baggies are still well within touching distance of the play-off places at this early stage of the campaign, but off-field issues could prove a real distraction over the coming months.

Supporters will be hoping for progress soon, as the claims made regarding the January window are quite concerning otherwise.

How important is it for Guochan Lai to sell West Brom?

Lai is not a popular figure at West Brom and it is obvious why at this stage.

The club have gone from being a regular presence in the Premier League to becoming a mid-table side in the Championship.

The lack of investment into the club and the first team squad has been a real issue under his ownership, and things could get worse if he doesn’t agree a sale soon.

The positive news is that there is optimism emerging from behind the scenes at the Hawthorns, but nothing is certain until we get confirmation from the club.