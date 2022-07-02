Significant update emerges in Sunderland’s pursuit of Tottenham transfer agreement

Talks over a new deal to bring winger Jack Clarke back to Sunderland from Tottenham are focused on a permanent move, The Daily Mail’s Craig Hope has reported.

Clarke has struggled for game time ever since joining Spurs from Leeds back in the summer of 2019, and has spent several loan spells elsewhere.

The most recent of those saw him join Sunderland for the second half of the 2021/22 campaign.

During his time at the Stadium of Light, Clarke scored one goal and provided three assists in 20 appearances for the Black Cats, helping them win promotion back to the Championship via the League One play-offs.

Now it seems as though the 21-year-old could be set for a return to the North East this summer, on a longer term basis.

According to this latest update, Sunderland are now in talks with Tottenham about a deal to re-sign the winger, with those negotiations thought to centre around a permanent move to the Stadium of Light.

As things stand, there is just a year remaining on Clarke’s contract with Spurs, meaning this could be their last chance to receive a fee for the winger.

The Verdict

This does feel as though it could be a move that suits all involved.

Clarke’s time at Spurs simply hasn’t worked out, and it is hard to see him forcing his way into Antonio Conte’s first-team anytime soon.

This move would therefore allow him to continue his career at a club where he knows he will get important game time, while ensuring Spurs at least get some return on their investment here.

Sunderland meanwhile, will be getting back a popular player who they know can make an impact in their side, meaning it would be no surprise if all parties managed to come to an agreement on this one.