Sporting Clube de Portugal’s most recent offer for Viktor Gyokeres has not been accepted.

According to Portuguese outlet Record, the club’s president Frederico Varandas has returned to Lisbon without a deal for the player.

The Liga Nos side have offered €18 million (£15.4 million), with a further €3.5 million (£3 million) in add-ons, but Coventry have rejected the deal.

Varandas was accompanied by sporting director Hugo Viana as the Lions looked to negotiate an acceptable offer with the Championship side for the striker.

How important is Viktor Gyokeres to Coventry City?

Gyokeres has been the stand-out figure at the CBS Arena over the last two seasons, with his goals bringing Mark Robins’ side into promotion contention.

The Swede contributed 21 goals and 10 assists to the team’s efforts in the regular season last year as the side finished fifth in the table.

A penalty shootout loss to Luton Town at Wembley Stadium ended their hopes of playing in the Premier League.

The defeat has also raised question marks over the future of Gyokeres, who has attracted interest from a number of clubs.

Sporting were thought to be leading the race to his signature, but it is now being claimed that their £15.4 million offer will be their last.

Gyokeres has just one-year remaining on his current contract, and it is looking unlikely that he will sign a new deal.

That means this summer could be the last chance for the club to cash-in on a high-value asset.

How much is Viktor Gyokeres worth to Coventry City?

It has been reported that Coventry are holding out for a fee closer to £20 million for the striker, whose absence would be a big blow to Robins’ squad.

But Sporting face competition for the signing of Gyokeres, with Atalanta and Everton both mentioned as possible destinations for the 25-year-old.

It remains to be seen whether the Portuguese club will return with another offer for the player.

There was optimism that Sporting could close a deal this week, but negotiations have proven trickier than expected.

The Championship side will want to extract maximum value for Gyokeres given how important he is to the squad, and how difficult it will be to replace him.

Coventry’s chances of fighting for promotion will significantly decrease if the striker leaves without an adequate replacement arriving.

Should Coventry hold out for a greater offer for Viktor Gyokeres?

Coventry have determined what they value Gyokeres at and will stick to their guns no matter what.

That is an admirable stance to take, even if the difference is only a few million.

The competition around his future may see another club come in with an improved offer anyway, which Coventry would welcome.

Sporting suffered a disappointing season last year, with their Champions League campaign blowing up in their face and Braga finishing ahead of them in the league.

Signing someone of Gyokeres’ quality could help them bridge the gap to the top three in Portugal, so should look to find some agreement with the Sky Blues.