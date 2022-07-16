Significant update emerges in Sheffield United’s Reda Khadra transfer pursuit

Sheffield United have made an offer to Brighton attacker Reda Khadra to join the club on loan for the 2022/23 season, a report from The Sheffield Star has claimed.

Khadra has only ever made one first-team appearance for Brighton, but did impress on loan in the Championship for Blackburn Rovers last season.

The versatile attacker scored five goals and provided three assists in 28 appearances in all competitions for the Ewood Park club.

That has seemingly attracted plenty of attention from plenty of other clubs, with recent reports claiming that Sheffield United are among a number of teams interested in the 21-year-old.

Now it seems as though the Blades have said their piece as they look to secure the services of the attacker for the coming campaign.

According to this latest update Sheffield United have now made an offer to Khadra to join them on loan for the 2022/23 season, and are now waiting to hear from his representatives about whether he will accept that deal.

It is suggested that Khadra could be set to join either Sheffield United or Hertha Berlin – with the Bundesliga club apparently also keen on the attacker – who is said to be Blades manager Paul Heckingbottom’s preferred choice to boost his attacking options for next season.

Khadra is thought to have been given a tour of Bramall Lane this week, including a presentation on how he will be used by the club next season, as he considers his next move.

The Verdict

This could be quite some statement from Sheffield United if they do manage to get a deal done for Khadra.

With the 21-year-old having impressed considerably during his spell in the Championship with Blackburn last season, there is no doubt he could make a significant impact for the Blades.

Given the interest there appears to be in the attacker from elsewhere, it would also be something of a coup from the Yorkshire club if they manage to complete this signing.

As a result, it could be a nervy few days for Sheffield United, as they wait to discover if they have been successful with their pursuit of the attacker.