Sheffield United’s chances of signing James McAtee on a permanent basis are all but over at this stage.

According to The Star, the £25 million evaluation on the Manchester City midfielder has ruled the club out of the running for the player.

Speculation has surrounded the 20-year-old in recent weeks following his performances for the Blades while out on loan in the Championship.

Does James McAtee have a future at Sheffield United?

Despite earning promotion to the Premier League, it is not expected that Paul Heckingbottom will have a big enough budget to make this level of signing this summer.

While being in the Premier League will help with United’s finances, the club is still struggling due to the money put into the side when they were last in the top flight.

However, a loan move could still be on the cards if Man City and the player are both willing to make an agreement on a temporary deal.

McAtee has been an important part of the side as they earned second in the table, having grown into one of the standout players in the division while on loan from the Etihad.

However, he has now likely played his final game for the club.

The youngster scored the winning goal on Monday afternoon to secure a 2-1 victory over Birmingham City to cap off an excellent season for the Blades.

Can Sheffield United survive in the Premier League?

Heckingbottom’s side secured second place with multiple games still to play, returning to the Premier League after just two seasons in the second tier.

McAtee scored nine and assisted three goals from 37 appearances to help the team to second in the table.

United finished 11 points clear of Luton Town in third, comfortably earning automatic promotion to the top flight.

Would a loan move for James McAtee be the right decision this summer?

A loan move could be the right next step given McAtee has already settled in to life at Bramall Lane.

It could also ensure he may still have a chance at breaking his way into the Man City team if he can impress in the Premier League under Heckingbottom.

But City may also decide the best course of action is to simply cash-in on a high value asset that won’t impact the first team squad.

If another club offers up to £25 million then McAtee’s own desire to remain at United would be the club’s only chance at retaining the player.