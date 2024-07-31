Highlights EFL's owners' and directors' test is in progress for a possible Sheffield United takeover by Page and Hughes.

Sheffield United have been on sale for 2 years with no buyer found, leaving fans in uncertainty.

Despite ongoing negotiations and potential buyers, the takeover may not happen before the transfer window closes.

A group led by Tom Page and Dominic Hughes has reportedly started the EFL’s owners’ and directors’ test as part of their bid to take over Sheffield United.

According to The Athletic, the two Englishman, based in the United States, are still a long way from completing any purchase of the Championship side.

The Blades have been put up for sale for the last two years, but have been unable to find a buyer capable of closing a deal.

Current owner Prince Abdullah has twice before held talks with prospective buyers over a deal, but both times negotiations collapsed.

The situation has dragged on now for multiple seasons, and supporters will be hoping that a resolution can be found soon in order to end the uncertainty behind the scenes at the club.

Sheffield United takeover latest

Sheffield United were relegated back to the Championship last season, ending a brief one year stint in the Premier League.

Chris Wilder is now looking to build a team capable of competing for a top two spot in the table.

However, the takeover situation behind the scenes has complicated matters, with player sales being the greater focus of their transfer activity so far this summer.

A financial services firm, Lazard, has been hired to help find a more legitimate and serious buyer.

Lazard have drawn up a 25-page brochure in order to lure investors, with assets such as the stadium, the training ground, a hotel, an office block and a community sports centre all listed as incentives to take over the Yorkshire outfit.

The £90 million in parachute payments that the club will be owed from suffering relegation has also been mentioned as a guaranteed asset.

This has seen a group known as Vertex Albion Capital emerge as the front-running candidate, with Page and Hughes leading the venture.

But, even with the owners’ and directors’ test underway, it is expected that a deal is far from being completed.

It has also been previously reported that Prince Abdullah is seeking to stay involved with the club, and is not looking to sell all of his shares in the Blades.

Sheffield United’s 2024 summer activity

Sheffield United - 2024/25 Signings Per Transfermarkt Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Harrison Burrows Peterborough United Permanent Kieffer Moore Bournemouth Permanent Callum O'Hare Coventry City Permanent Jamie Shackleton Leeds United Permanent Sam McCallum Norwich City Permanent

The likes of Jayden Bogle, Cameron Archer and Bénie Traoré have been sold to raise funds at Sheffield United so far this summer.

This has helped the club to sign Callum O’Hare, Harrison Burrows and Kieffer Moore, with the latter pair joining for small fees.

It now appears unlikely that a takeover will be completed before the transfer window shuts at the end of August.

This could mean that the Blades will be limited in their ability to do much more in the market, with the new season set to get underway on 9 August.

Takeover situation will be frustrating for supporters

This process has now dragged on for quite some time, and it is hurting the team’s competitiveness.

While they were able to gain promotion to the Premier League in 2023, their lack of spending meant it was a wasted year in the division as the team came comfortably last.

This summer represented a good opportunity to build a team ready for another promotion push, but their capacity to spend has been limited.

Wilder will still be hoping for one or two more arrivals at the very least due to how many have exited his squad this summer, but it remains to be seen whether any more additions can be made by Sheffield United.