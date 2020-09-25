Significant update emerges in Rangers’ pursuit of EFL midfielder

Rangers have been told by Preston North End that they must stump up £4million if they want to sign Daniel Johnson according to Football Insider.

It’s been well-documented that the Scottish giants are keen on a deal to sign the Preston midfielder, who has caught the eye with some impressive performances in recent years.

Johnson made 34 appearances for the Lilywhites in all competitions last term, and chipped in with 12 goals and eight assists as they finished ninth in the second-tier standings.

Steven Gerrard’s side have reportedly made an offer in the region of £2million for Johnson, although the Championship club are keen to see the Gers double their offer to strike an agreement for the 27-year-old.

Preston are currently sat 16th in the Championship table, and are clearly keen to keep hold of Johnson if they can, with the midfielder being one of their key players.

He has been with North End since 2015, and has gone on to make 220 appearances for the club in total. But it appears as though his impressive showings haven’t gone unnoticed.

A move to Rangers could be tempting for Johnson as well, with the Gers currently sat top of the Scottish Premiership after their opening eight matches.

Preston are set to return to action this weekend, when they take on Stoke city at Deepdale, in what could prove to be a tricky test for Alex Neil’s side.

The Verdict:

I think he’s definitely worth the £4million being quoted here.

Johnson has been a star player for Preston over the years, and was the club’s top goalscorer last season from midfield, which speaks volumes about his quality in front of goal.

Preston will be eager to keep him at the club if they can, but a move to a club with the stature that Rangers have, will surely tempt Johnson.

It’ll be interesting to see if he’s involved for Preston in their match this weekend after this transfer update.