Significant update emerges in Preston’s pursuit of free agent signing

Preston North End target David Cornell has completed his medical as his move to the Lancashire side is edging closer according to Football Insider.

Cornell has reportedly agreed a two-year deal at Deepdale after undergoing a medical this weekend after the club was previously reported to be in advanced talks with the 31-year-old.

But according to Football Insider, a full agreement is now in place and Cornell is set to be announced as their latest signing on Monday.

Cornell will arrive on a free transfer from Peterborough after the leaving the club upon the expiration of his contract at London Road. The Welsh stopper made 16 appearances last season in the Championship for the Posh but lost his place to Steven Benda in the second half of the season.

With Connor Ripley and Mathew Hudson having been released, Declan Rudd retiring and Daniel Iversen returning to Leicester following his loan spell, the goalkeeping department was looking short on numbers.

However, with the signing of Freddie Woodman and now David Cornell, it’s an area Ryan Lowe can rest easy and move to other targets in other areas of his squad.

The Verdict

Preston needed to bolster their goalkeeping department and they’ve done a good job of that so far. Freddie Woodman comes with a good pedigree at Championship level whereas David Cornell is an experienced stopper who will provide good competition for the former Newcastle United man.

With the signing being a free transfer and Cornell coming from relegated Peterborough, it would be safe to assume that this wouldn’t have been a huge financial burden for Ryan Lowe’s side.

Now goalkeepers are sorted, Lowe can focus on strengthening other areas of his side.