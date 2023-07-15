Newcastle United have failed in their latest attempt to sign Tino Livramento from Southampton.

According to Football Insider, the two clubs have been unable to agree on a fee for the exciting defender.

Livramento missed the majority of last season due to suffering an ACL injury the year prior, only making two substitute appearances in the league as the Saints suffered relegation to the Championship.

However, his performances in the previous campaign highlighted a promising full back with a lot of potential.

The 20-year-old will be hoping he can rediscover that form once he gets back up to full fitness.

Livramento made 28 Premier League appearances as Ralph Hassenhuttl led the team to a 15th place finish in the 2021-22 season, impressing in a breakout year for the Englishman.

What is the latest in Newcastle United’s pursuit of Southampton’s Tino Livreamento?

Newcastle have registered their interest in signing Livramento before the end of this window.

However, a difference in valuation between the two clubs is currently holding up any progress in completing a deal.

Newcastle view Southampton’s price tag for the defender as too steep, and so are not pressing ahead with a move until that changes.

Southampton signed Livramento for £5 million from Chelsea, but the Blues hold a buy-back clause worth a reported £38 million.

The clause’s actual price is £50 million, but the London club also have a sell-on clause that would essentially give them a discount if they wanted to re-sign the player themselves.

That valuation of £50 million has seen Newcastle baulk at the prospect of signing the defender, with the Premier League club initially hoping to sign him at a cut-rate price.

It was initially reported that a £15 million deal was being sought, but that was quickly turned down by the Saints earlier this summer.

How long is Tino Livramento’s Southampton contract?

Livramento signed for Southampton in the summer of 2021 on a five-year deal that runs until 2026.

With three-years still to go on that deal, there is no pressure on Southampton to cash-in on the defender.

The Saints will be hoping that he can get back to his best form and aid their promotion bid, with Russell Martin hoping to lead the team back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

Southampton’s Championship campaign gets underway in under three weeks, with Martin’s side raising the curtain on the season with the opening Friday night clash.

Southampton face Sheffield Wednesday on 4 August at Hillsborough.

Russell Martin has made two signings as Southampton boss so far.

Should Southampton cash-in on Tino Livramento?

The Saints have every reason to slap a big price tag on Livramento given the potential he possesses.

There is reason for concern given the extent of the injury he suffered but he is still just 20-years-old, which should help him recover to his best form.

With three-years still remaining on his contract, there is no immediate pressure to lose him, so they can afford to take their time in helping him get back to full fitness.

Martin will need players of his calibre at his disposal if the club is to fight for promotion next season.