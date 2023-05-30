Leeds United’s ownership situation is in limbo following relegation from the Premier League.

According to the Daily Mail, the 49ers Enterprises are expected to make a firm proposal to take over the club in the next fortnight.

However, their original deal to purchase Andrea Radrizzani’s remaining 56 per cent stake in the club was dependent on the club remaining in the top flight.

What is the takeover situation at Leeds United?

The Americans already own 44 per cent of the Yorkshire club, and are looking to purchase the remaining 56 per cent, which is currently owned by Radrizzani.

A deal that valued the club at £420 million had been agreed with a deadline of January 2024 for it to be completed.

But with relegation to the Championship now confirmed, that deal is no longer on the cards.

Yet the 49ers Enterprises is still interested in coming to the table with an offer of a lower value to take the club from the Italian businessman.

Will Andrea Radrizzani still sell Leeds United?

The NFL franchise owners now value the club at an estimated figure of £150 million, which would dilute Radrizzani’s shares to being worth just £84 million, compared to roughly £235 million.

The Italian is also in the midst of a battle to purchase Sampdoria, although his most recent offer to take over the Serie A side has been rejected.

Radrizzani is contemplating remaining on at Elland Road as he believes he could use the parachute payments to build a side capable of going straight back up next season.

That gamble could raise the value of the club back to where it was when the team was still in the top flight, but could backfire if promotion isn’t achieved.

However, no decision has yet been made with a new offer from the Americans on the horizon.

What does the future hold for Leeds United?

The takeover situation is something that will need to be resolved soon as the summer is now a crucial period for Leeds.

A managerial search is likely, with a decision needed on the future of Sam Allardyce.

A number of players could also depart following relegation, meaning a strong recruitment strategy will be needed in order to build a side capable of being competitive in the Championship next season.

Supporters will be hoping that a resolution is arrived at soon, as Leeds cannot afford to start next year on the backfoot.