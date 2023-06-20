Following their relegation to the Championship, Leeds opted not to extend Sam Allardyce's stay at Elland Road.

With the 68-year-old unable to keep the Whites in the Premier League, ahead of their return to the Championship, bringing in a new coach made sense, with the club's current search ongoing.

A number of names have been linked with the Elland Road vacancy in recent weeks, including West Brom boss Carlos Corberan.

According to Sky Sports News' transfer centre (14/6; 5:16pm), the Baggies boss, who was also linked with the job at Elland Road back in January, was one of three names who fit the profile of what Leeds were looking for this summer.

Carlos Corberan to Leeds latest news

That does not appear to be the case, though, according to the latest reports on the search for a boss at Elland Road.

Football Insider now claim that Leeds have pulled the plug on Corberan and ruled him out of becoming their next boss.

The report confirms that the club did approach Corberan as part of the process to replace Sam Allardyce, but have now opted against the move due to two factors they are searching for.

Corberan looks set to remain at West Brom.

Firstly, the club are said to be looking for a manager that is currently 12, thus negating any sort of compensation fee.

Secondly, it is reported that the Whites want to appoint a manager with previous experience in the Premier League.

Corberan signed a new West Brom deal back in February tying him down at The Hawthorns until the 2026/27 season, and has never managed in the top flight.

Who has been linked with the Leeds United job?

Given the above factors, two names that have been linked with the Elland Road vacancy make sense.

Former Norwich City boss Daniel Farke has been reported as a potential candidate, for example.

Having guided Norwich to the Premier League twice, the German has promotion-winning and top-flight experience, even if he did fail miserably when trying to keep the Canaries up there.

Former Norwich City boss Daniel Farke is one of the names Leeds have been linked with.

Meanwhile, former Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira, also linked with the role, would seem to fit with what Leeds are after.

The Frenchman is without a job after his sacking at Selhurst Park and has top-flight experience under his belt.

Former Fulham and AFC Bournemouth boss Scott Parker is another name that has been mentioned.

It will certainly be interesting to see who Leeds turn to to take the job in the coming days and weeks.