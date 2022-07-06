Significant update emerges in immediate future of Reading star amidst Middlesbrough and Watford interest

Reading’s head of football operations Mark Bowen has stated that there is currently “no chance” that the club will part company with Lucas Joao this summer, in conversation with Berkshire Live.

Joao, who has attracted interest from the likes of Besiktas, Burnley, Middlesbrough and Watford already this summer, has just entered the final year of his contract at The Select Car Leasing Stadium.

The prolific Championship forward netted 10 league goals in 24 appearances last time out, providing a further three assists in that time.

Speaking to Berkshire Live about the interest in Joao and providing the club’s stance, Mark Bowen said: “Purely from a football point of view, I think he’s one of the best strikers – if not the best striker – in the league.

“So first and foremost we need to make sure his availability to play is hopefully better than the last few years. When he’s playing and on the pitch, we have a chance of winning any game.

“Secondly, from a financial point of view, it doesn’t matter if we get £50 million for him, we can’t use that money this year (because of the financial restrictions). We can use his wages because that comes off the wage bill but we can’t use the money. With that said, Mr Dai (the owner) is not in the habit of accepting money for his players. He considers them almost like his babies. They are here to stay and he wants them to stay.

“Football changes week in week out, but at the moment I’d like to think that there is no chance of Lucas Joao going anywhere because the owner wants him to stay, I want him to stay, the fans want him to stay. And even if it was an extraordinary amount of money, I don’t know how we could use it to the best effect.”

The verdict

Being one of only a select few players who possessed a contract beyond 2023 in Berkshire, Joao is an integral part of the Reading squad and could play a pivotal role next season.

A striker who possesses excellent levels of attacking intelligence and physicality, he is also a wonderful dribbler of the ball and can break defensive lines with a strong range of passing.

Certainly one of the best strikers in the league, if the Royals are able to keep him, then that will be a massive boost for the upcoming campaign.

As Bowen says, if they were to sell the 28-year-old this summer, they would not be able to immediately replace him using the sum of money generated, justifying the notion of keeping him.