Significant update emerges in club’s pursuit of Sheffield United’s Sander Berge

Club Brugge will have to increase their offer if they are to complete the signing of Sheffield United‘s Sander Berge, journalist David Anderson has reported.

It was reported earlier on deadline day that Brugges are in talks over over a potential deal for Berge, with Sheffield United said to be eyeing up potential replacements.

Now however, it seems that the Belgian side may have to up their offer, if they are to have a chance of securing the services of the 24-year-old.

According to this latest update, the offer that Brugge have made for Berge, is some way short of the £22million Sheffield United paid to sign the midfielder from Genk in 2020.

It is suggested that the Blades want a return on their investment in the Norwegian international, meaning Brugge may have to up their bid if they are to get their man.

There are still two years remaining on Berge’s contract with Sheffield United, meaning they are in a decent position to negotiate any offers that come in.

Since his move to Bramall Lane, the midfielder has made 74 appearances in all competitions for the Blades, scoring ten goals and providing eight assists.

The Verdict

This does feel like it will be a very welcome update for those of a Sheffield United persuasion.

Given his importance to the Blades and their hopes of promotion this season, fans of the club are not going to want to see him leave, and certainly not without making some sort of profit on him.

Judging by this latest update, it seems Berge may be staying at Bramall Lane, with this sending out the message that Sheffield United will not be pushed around in the market either.

With that that in mind, this feels like a major boost for the club both on and off the pitch, which could be crucial in their quest for a return to the Premier League.