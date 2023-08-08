Highlights Millwall's Zian Flemming has been the subject of intense interest from Burnley this summer after an impressive debut campaign in the Championship.

Millwall have reportedly rejected multiple bids from the Premier League side for the Dutchman.

On the eve of the Premier League season, Burnley are now said to have given up in their pursuit of Flemming, and will now turn their attention to other targets.

Millwall's campaign got off to a fine start on Saturday afternoon, defeating Middlesbrough 1-0 away from home.

In what was no doubt a tricky opening test, Millwall came through, perhaps suggesting that the Lions may once again be able to punch beyond their means and perhaps challenge for the play-off places once again.

That is a big assumption to make after just one match, of course, but if they can keep hold of Dutch star Zian Flemming this summer, it could well be doable.

What has been reported about Zian Flemming this summer?

All summer long, Premier League side Burnley have been linked with a move for the Dutchman, though, after an impressive first season in the Championship in 2022/23.

In 43 league appearances, for example, Flemming netted a very impressive 15 goals, as well as registering three assists.

Those sort of numbers caught the eye of Burnley boss Vincent Kompany, who clearly feels the Dutchman can make the step up to the Premier League.

A report at the very end of June revealed that Burnley had made two bids for Flemming that Millwall had rejected.

At that time, though, Football Insider claimed it would not take a 'massive fee' to get Flemming out of the club, and that Millwall were simply holding out for a 'handsome profit'.

Millwall signed Flemming for a reported £1.7 million last summer from Eredivisie side Fortuna Sittard.

Yet, come July, it had emerged that Millwall had in fact rejected four Burnley bids for Flemming, underlining the Lions' ambitions to keep hold of their star man.

What is the latest on Burnley's attempt to sign Zian Flemming?

It looks as though the resolve shown by Millwall in Burnley's pursuit of Flemming is now set to pay off, with reports emerging on Tuesday evening that will be a huge boost to Gary Rowett's side ahead of the rest of the season.

Indeed, as per TEAMtalk, Burnley have now ended their interest in the Dutchman after seeing several offers rejected this summer.

The report claims that Burnley wanted to sign Flemming in order to bolster their attacking options ahead of their Premier League campaign. However, TEAMtalk claim that Burnley have not met Millwall's valuation and therefore have not seen any of their bids for the player accepted.

That valuation, according to their report, is a whopping £15 million.

If Millwall received that figure, it would see them net a profit of £13.3 million on Flemming after just one season at The Den.

Burnley will now pursue other targets, claims the report.

Can Millwall finish in the top six with Zian Flemming?

First and foremost, this is a huge boost for Millwall, and in fact to other Championship clubs with star players they want to hold on to.

Millwall have demonstrated that if you show resolve, and demand what you believe your player is worth, if that figure is not met, you do not have to always cave in to the Premier League clubs.

As for Millwall's campaign, keeping hold of a player that scored them 15 goals last season is of course a huge boost.

When you factor in the additions of Casper De Norre and Kevin Nisbet, too, it could be another good season at The Den.

In what is looking a very competitive division at the sharp end, it's hard to say for sure whether Millwall will finish in the top six, but if they do not, I'd be amazed if they were not in the chasing pack for a play-off position.