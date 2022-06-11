Significant update emerges in Blackburn Rovers’ managerial search

Blackburn Rovers have concluded the interview stage in their hunt for a new manager, a report from The Lancashire Telegraph has revealed.

The Ewood Park club have been looking for a new manager since it was confirmed in early May that Tony Mowbray would be leaving Rovers this summer, when his contract expired.

A long list of names have been linked with the vacant role in Lancashire, but as yet, no appointment has been made.

Now however, it seems as though Rovers – who will be aiming to build on an eighth place finish in the Championship in 2021/22 – may not be far off an announcement.

According to this latest update, a second round of interviews with certain candidates has now been concluded, and recommendations over a decision are now with owners Venkys, who will make a final call on an appointment.

It is suggested that Jon Dahl Tomasson, who has been out of work since leaving Malmo at the end of last year, is one of the leading contenders for the role.

Recent reports from Denmark claimed that talks have been held with the 45-year-old former Feyenoord and AC Milan striker about taking on the job on a three-year contract.

The Verdict

This will no doubt be a big relief for those of a Blackburn Rovers persuasion.

The search for Mowbray’s replacement has been going on for quite some time now, and it is now not long until players will be back in pre-season training.

It therefore feels vital to get a manager in before that, to ensure that the squad has as much time as possible to adapt to the new man in charge.

An appointment will also clear the way for Rovers to start doing business in the transfer market – of which there is plenty to do – and they will not want to lose much more ground in that sense, with a number of rival Championship clubs already making signings.