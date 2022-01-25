Significant update emerges as Championship side pursue deal for Blackburn Rovers man

Blackburn Rovers have rejected three bids from Championship rivals Bournemouth for midfielder Joe Rothwell, a report from The Lancashire Telegraph has revealed.

Rothwell has been in outstanding form for Blackburn this season, scoring three goals and providing seven assists to help Rovers to second in the Championship table, three points and one position ahead of the Cherries.

TalkSport reporter Alex Crook recently claimed that Bournemouth have made a £2million offer for Rothwell, whose contract at Ewood Park is set to expire at the end of this season.

Now though, it appears that Blackburn are holding firm amid that interest, to retain the services of one of their key players.

According to this latest update, Bournemouth have been interested in Rothwell throughout the January window, and have now had three bids for the 27-year-old rejected by Blackburn.

It is thought that Bournemouth are yet to get anywhere close to meeting Rovers’ valuation of the player, who joined from Oxford United back in the summer of 2018.

The Verdict

This is absolutely the right stance for Blackburn to take when it comes to Rothwell’s future.

The midfielder has become a key figure in Rovers’ push for promotion this season, and it would be a huge blow to lose him now, with so little time left in the window to replace him.

Indeed, that would only be made even worse if they were to sell him to Bournemouth, due to the fact that Rovers would be strengthening a promotion rival as well as weakening themselves by sanctioning such a deal.

It seems therefore, that the pressure could now be on Rovers with regards to Rothwell’s future over the next few days, and the way they respond to that, could be a big sign of intent when it comes to the battle for promotion.