Significant update emerges in Burnley’s transfer pursuit of Coventry City man

Burnley‘s pursuit of Coventry City attacking midfielder Callum O’Hare could be about to have a positive conclusion, with TalkSPORT’s Alex Crook claiming that things are progressing in the Clarets’ attempt to bring him to Turf Moor.

The 24-year-old has emerged as one of the most exciting talents in the EFL since signing for the Sky Blues, initially on loan in 2019 before making a permanent move from Aston Villa a year later.

A skilful dribbler, the former England youth international scored five times and notched eight assists last season for Coventry in the Championship, and his impressive 2021-22 campaign has seen suitors line-up.

One of those is Burnley, who will be Cov’s divisional rivals next season having been relegated from the Premier League, and despite already acquiring Scott Twine from MK Dons, it appears that they want to add O’Hare as well.

Having first been linked at the beginning of the month by Alan Nixon, it was reported by Football Insider that the East Lancashire outfit have already had multiple bids turned down for the playmaker.

However, Burnley now appear to be back in the running for O’Hare, with Crook reporting that a deal for the creative midfielder is ‘moving’.

The Verdict

This can only be good news for Burnley fans after it was last reported that the club had been priced out of a move for O’Hare.

If the Clarets are going to lose Maxwel Cornet and Dwight McNeil – or even just one of them – then that creativity needs to be replaced.

In O’Hare, there is a player there that whilst most effective as a number 10, can play out wide and cut inside to create chances by himself.

He can of course improve on his goal tally, which has been pretty modest over the years, but in a more attack-minded side like Burnley, which they are set to be under Kompany given the players they have, then a high seven-figure fee could end up being a good investment if that’s what Coventry are asking for.

It the Sky Blues want eight figures for O’Hare though, then it may not be worth it.