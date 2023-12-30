Highlights Talks over a new contract for Jack Clarke at Sunderland have hit an impasse after the club refused to improve their offer from the summer.

Clarke has remained a key player for the club this season, scoring 12 goals to aid their pursuit of a Championship play-off place.

The winger attracted attention from the Premier League in the summer, and top-flight clubs are still thought to be keen on a move for Clarke.

Sunderland's talks over a new contract for winger Jack Clarke look as though they may have stalled.

That's after a report from TeamTalk claimed the Black Cats have hit an impasse in negotiations with the 23-year-old, after refusing to improve their offer made to him.

Clarke a key man for Sunderland

Having first joined Sunderland on loan in January 2022, Clarke then made that move to the Stadium of Light permanent six months later.

Since then, the winger has become a key player for the club, scoring 11 goals and providing 14 assists last season as they reached the Championship play-offs.

The current campaign has seen Clarke score 12 goals already, helping them to once again challenge for a top six spot.

Jack Clarke Sunderland record (all competitions) - stats from Transfermarkt Season Appearances Goals Assists 2023/24 26 12 1 2022/23 50 11 14 2021/22 23 2 4 As of 30th December 2023

As things stand, there are two-and-a-half years remaining on the winger's contract with Sunderland, securing his future at the Stadium of Light until the summer of 2026.

Even so, it seems the club had been keen to extend his deal in the North East, although their attempts to do so now appear to have been hit by a setback.

Sunderland reach impasse in talks over Clarke contract

According to this latest update, Sunderland have been in talks with Clarke over a new contract since rejecting offers from Premier League sides such as Burnley for the winger in the summer.

However, the club and player have apparently so far been unable to reach an agreement on new terms, and the Black Cats are now said to have told the 23-year-old they will not be improving their offer.

As things stand, Clarke is not thought to be among the top earners on the books at the Stadium of Light.

Meanwhile, it is claimed that clubs in the Premier League are continuing to monitor the situation of the Sunderland winger, meaning this update could potentially attract their attention.

Black Cats within touching distance of Championship play-offs

Clarke once again showed his importance to Sunderland on Friday night, netting an equaliser to earn a 1-1 draw away at Rotherham United.

That means the Black Cats have now won one, drawn one and lost one of their three games since appointing Michael Beale as manager.

As a result, they currently sit seventh in the Championship table, two points adrift of the play-off places.

Sunderland are next in action on New Year's Day, when they host Preston North End at The Stadium of Light.

This news of an impasse in talks between Clarke and Sunderland will be a concern for those associated with the club.

Of course, there is no clear need on the Black Cats to sell the winger any time soon, given how long there is remaining on his current deal, meaning they are still able to command a big fee for him in January.

Related Journalist reveals update on Crystal Palace’s links to Sunderland star Ekwah doesn't look set for a switch to Selhurst Park at this moment in time.

However, these claims that there is no extension on the horizon suggest that there may be an opening for top-flight clubs to make an offer, something which could put Sunderland under pressure, particularly if Clarke does not feel entirely happy amid this situation.

However, considering how important he clearly is to the club on the pitch with his contributions again this season, that could make this a nervous few weeks for those of a Sunderland persuasion.