Reading Football Club's wait to appoint a new manager looks set to continue with reports emerging that Chris Wilder's move to the Select Car Stadium has collapsed.

Wilder, who last took charge of Watford for a brief spell at the end of last season, is currently out of work, but has been heavily linked with the Royals role in recent weeks.

Latest Chris Wilder to Reading news

Now, though, the very latest reports on the matter are saying that Wilder will now not become the club's new boss.

Indeed, Football Insider claim that the deal to appoint the 55-year-old has fallen through.

Their report states that after the potential move was initially delayed, both parties - Wilder and the football club - have now decided to end negotiations.

As early as May, Wilder was said to be in the frame for the role, with the 56-year-old reported to have been keen to get back into a job as quickly as he could following his Watford exit.

Who will Reading FC appoint as manager?

With news that Wilder's arrival at Reading has now collapsed, it is seemingly back to the drawing board for the hierarchy at Reading.

The club have now been without a permanent boss for two months following Paul Ince's dismissal, which is not ideal preparation for the summer following their relegation to League One.

Since Wilder's name surfaced in relation to the role, there has been very little talk of anybody else taking the vacancy, so it will certainly be interesting to see what news surfaces in the coming days.

Darren Witcoop has claimed that Danny Cowley and Steve Cotterill could now come back into consideration at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

What next for Chris Wilder?

As if the case for Reading FC, it is now also unclear what the immediate future holds for Chris Wilder.

The 55-year-old has had great success in the EFL in recent years and seemed a sensible appointment for a side that had just dropped down to the second tier.

There were previous reports that Wilder could be interested in taking the Hearts job in Scotland, but since those reports emerged, the club have hired Steven Naismith as their new manager.