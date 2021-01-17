Significant update emerges around Everton’s pursuit of Championship player

Bournemouth attacker Josh King is pricing himself out of a move to Everton with his wage demands, a report from The Sun has claimed.

The Toffees are said to be interested in a move for the Norway international – who has been the subject of much speculation – as they look to add to their squad during the current transfer window.

However, it now seems as though King’s own demands for a move to Goodison Park, could prevent such a deal from actually happening.

According to this latest report, King has requested a wage of £120,000-per-week from Everton, something which is proving problematic for the Merseyside club.

It is thought that Everton see King more as a squad player than a regular starter, and as such are apparently reluctant to pay the salary that the 29-year-old is demanding.

Everton’s Premier League rivals Aston Villa, Fulham and Newcastle are also thought to be keen on King, although they are all ready to wait until the summer – when his contract with Bournemouth expires – before making their move.

King himself is apparently willing to wait until the summer to get his move back to the Premier League, which could prove costly for Bournemouth if they are forced to let him go on a free at that point.

The Verdict

This will be frustrating for Everton, but you can’t blame them for the stance they are taking.

The Toffees are going well in the Premier League as it is, so it is not as if they are under a great deal of pressure to sign King, particularly if he is only going to be a squad player.

Indeed, with that in mind, you can’t blame them for not wanting to pay those wages, and you wonder if this stance from Everton, might lead to King changing his demands if he has to wait until the summer for a move.