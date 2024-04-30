Highlights Dominik Thalhammer denied chance to take on Barnsley manager role.

This is due to work permit issues.

No contact has been made with Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens yet.

League One side Barnsley will not be naming Dominik Thalhammer as their new manager due to work permit issues, according to Alan Nixon.

The Tykes are currently in need of a new manager following the departure of Neill Collins.

Collins' departure came as a shock, not because the club were sitting in the play-offs at the time of his departure, but because of the timing of this dismissal.

Results had been extremely poor under Collins prior to his sacking, but he was dismissed with just one league game left to go and the Tykes weren't guaranteed to secure a play-off place at that point.

Lincoln City, Oxford United and Blackpool were also in the mix for a play-off place at that point - and it was Oxford who prevailed in the end following a 2-1 away win at Exeter City.

The Tykes also managed to secure a play-off spot despite conceding a late equaliser against Northampton Town.

But this late setback meant they dropped down to sixth place - and will face Bolton Wanderers in the play-off semis because of this.

League One Table (3rd-7th) (End of regular season) P GD Pts 3 Bolton Wanderers 46 35 87 4 Peterborough United 46 38 84 5 Oxford United 46 23 77 6 Barnsley 46 18 76 7 Lincoln City 46 25 74

That isn't ideal for the Yorkshire-based outfit, with Ian Evatt's side previously pushing for an automatic promotion place and looking particularly good at the Toughsheet Community Stadium at times.

A further blow for the Tykes is the fact they don't have a permanent boss in charge at this stage, with Martin Devaney currently on course to guide them through the play-offs.

Although Devaney is a much-loved figure due to his time as a player at Oakwell, many fans will have reservations about the 43-year-old taking charge of the side during such an important set of games, even those who were keen to see Collins depart.

Barnsley latest on Dominik Thalhammer

According to journalist Nixon, Thalhammer will not become the Tykes' new boss due to the fact he is unable to get a work permit.

Checks have taken place on his eligibility - and it has now been confirmed that this move cannot go ahead.

Previously managing in Austria (his home country) and Belgium, he will be disappointed that he hasn't had the opportunity to work in a new country.

But he doesn't have enough points in various categories to qualify for a permit and that means he's unable to take the job, even though he had been at the club last week to put pen to paper on a deal.

In a further update from Nixon, there has reportedly been no contact with Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens at this point.

Barnsley could benefit from a 'new manager bounce'

Ideally, the Tykes would have appointed a new manager by now.

That would have given the new boss a decent amount of time on the training pitch before the play-off semis.

Although it may be a disadvantage to have a new manager, with this manager needing time to adapt to his players, he could have brought unpredictability and that would have been a nightmare for Bolton.

Evatt's side won't know exactly what to expect if someone new comes in and that could have been a weapon for the Tykes.

But as things stand, it doesn't look as though a new man will be in place in time.