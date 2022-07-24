Significant twist emerges in Hull City’s pursuit of free agent

Hull City have put their move for winger Anthony Nwakaeme on hold, Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu has claimed, as per Hull Live.

Nwakaeme is currently a free agent after leaving Trabzonspor earlier this year upon the expiry of his contract, having spent the last four years of his career with the Turkish club.

It has looked as though the 33-year-old was now set for a move to Hull, with it recently being reported that the player was travelling to England to finalise a deal.

Now however, it appears as though a move to the MKM Stadium for the winger, will not be happening any time soon.

According to this latest update, Hull have apparently now put their move for Nwakaeme on hold, due to the player’s financial demands.

It remains to be seen exactly what those demands are, or indeed if Hull will revisit a potential deal for the winger further down the line.

Hull have already enjoyed a busy summer transfer window, with the Tigers adding no fewer than eight new players to Shota Arveladze’s first-team squad.

The Verdict

This will no doubt be a rather frustrating update for those of a Hull City persuasion.

No club is ever going to want to miss out on a signing, especially given Nwakaeme could have provided the Tigers with some more than useful experience from his career in top-flight football.

However, every club will have its limits from a financial perspective, and it is important now more than ever that they continue to work within those, or the costs could be even more significant than missing out on this deal.

As a result, you feel that Hull have made the right decision by stepping back for the time being here, and it will be interesting to see if either side blinks and agrees to work within the other ones expectations.